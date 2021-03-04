SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of SITE Centers worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,490,931 shares of company stock worth $15,406,507 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

