SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.26

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $148.73 million and approximately $42.38 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00465080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00069630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00474476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050772 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

SKALE Network Token Trading

