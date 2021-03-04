Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.12

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

SVKEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.