Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

PSX traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 15,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,709. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.