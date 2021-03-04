Skba Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,400 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.61. 20,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average is $176.65. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

