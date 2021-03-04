Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

