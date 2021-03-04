Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 300,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,936,586. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

