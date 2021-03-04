Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the quarter. Atlas comprises 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Atlas worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

