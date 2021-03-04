Skba Capital Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First American Financial worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 11,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

