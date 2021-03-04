Skba Capital Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.94. 44,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,174. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

