Skba Capital Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $265.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

