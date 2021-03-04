Skba Capital Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ingredion worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ingredion by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.18. 1,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,916. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

