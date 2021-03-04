Skba Capital Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,985,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,877,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,990,000 after buying an additional 550,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,447,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 543,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,054. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

