Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.