Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 380,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,516. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

