Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.54. 94,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

