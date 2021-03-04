Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

MET traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $58.54. 191,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

