Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 525.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -182.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

