Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,079,785 shares during the quarter. VEREIT comprises about 1.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of VEREIT worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

NYSE VER traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 11,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,932. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

