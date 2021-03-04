Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 44,700 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 833.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

