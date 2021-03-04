Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 82,700 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 118,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,844. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

