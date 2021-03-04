Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 28,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,976. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.