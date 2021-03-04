Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $42.08 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Skycoin has a market cap of $42.08 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00473612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00072319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00078020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00084008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00482768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052610 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

