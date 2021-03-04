Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Skyworks Solutions worth $100,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.