Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 177.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,436,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,906. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WORK. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.