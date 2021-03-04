Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

