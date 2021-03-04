Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.