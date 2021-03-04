Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $32.50 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

