Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.