Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$31.74.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.