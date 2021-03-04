Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.75. 210,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$31.74.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.