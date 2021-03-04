Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 210,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,274. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.03.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.