SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.12. 8,427,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 5,339,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

