SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.72. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.58 and a 12-month high of C$30.34.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

