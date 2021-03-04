SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 98.4% in February

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,107,700 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the January 28th total of 558,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $22.68.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.18 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

