SmileyCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $200.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $200.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.