Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) versus Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Head to Head Contrast

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Foresight Autonomous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Foresight Autonomous has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.80%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 14.18% 18.11% 14.27% Foresight Autonomous N/A -90.36% -78.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Foresight Autonomous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 6.49 $10.72 million $0.23 29.61 Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Foresight Autonomous on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

