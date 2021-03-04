Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

SMSI stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

