Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

SMSI stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

