SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.80

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.80 and traded as high as C$26.90. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 435,535 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. ATB Capital cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

