Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.98. The company had a trading volume of 174,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $343.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

