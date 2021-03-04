Snow Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Granite Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE GVA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

