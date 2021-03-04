Snowflake’s (SNOW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $310.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.35. The company had a trading volume of 163,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,697. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $1,515,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.