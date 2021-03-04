SnowGem (XSG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 973.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

