Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $50.46. Approximately 2,961,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,470,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

