Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.36 ($18.07) and traded as high as €21.53 ($25.33). Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) shares last traded at €21.48 ($25.27), with a volume of 4,538,812 shares.

GLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.70 ($22.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.36.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

