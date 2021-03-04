Societe Generale Upgrades EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to “Buy”

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EDRVF stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

