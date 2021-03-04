Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was down 18.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 1,443,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,930,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCKT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

