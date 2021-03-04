SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 3.29% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGE traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. 521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

