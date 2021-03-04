SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.1 days.

SoftBank Group stock traded down $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

