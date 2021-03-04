SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 6,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

